Massive fire engulfs church in Rotterdam as roof collapses

A massive fire broke out at a church in Rotterdam, Netherlands, collapsing the building’s roof in the process.

The Bethelkerk church in the Overschie neighbourhood went up in flames late on Wednesday evening (6 December).

Several homes in the vicinity of the church were evacuated at the time of the fire, but have since returned to their homes.

Local news reports that firefighters and paramedics were on the scene at roughly 10:53 pm.

A 36-year-old man has reportedly been arrested concerning the fire after turning himself in on Thursday morning, although the cause of the fire has yet to be revealed.