Tory MP says PETA’s proposed ‘sex strike’ to tackle climate change is ‘sexist’

It is a “sexist assumption” to think only men eat meat, Conservative MP Alicia Kearns has said in light of PETA’s encouragement of women to go on a “sex strike” to convince men to stop eating meat.

Daniel Cox, from PETA’s German branch, said: “A ban on sex or procreation for all meat-eating men would also be purposeful in this context.”

“It just feeds into all the worst narratives of the ‘90s that women use sex, it’s not something they enjoy, that they should use it as a tool against men,” Ms Kearns said.

