Nasa shares chilling animation showing how far sea level has risen in 30 years

A chilling animation from Nasa shows how far the sea level has risen in the past 30 years.

In the visualisation, the average level rises by over 10cm between 1993 and 2022.

“As the planet warms and polar ice melts, our global average sea level is rising,” Nasa wrote, sharing the video.

Rising sea levels increase the risk of coastal flooding, shoreline erosion and hazards from storms.

Created for Nasa’s Scientific Visualization Studio, the animation is seen from the perspective of a boat’s porthole.