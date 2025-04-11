The US Coast Guard seized more than 48,000 pounds of illegal drugs valued at just over $500 million on Jan. 6, just off the coast of Ecuador.

Footage shows suspected drug smugglers tossing cocaine overboard while a Coast Guard helicopter observes undetected before swooping on the operation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on April 9, "We believe two cartels, CJNG and Sinaloa, were heavily tied to these shipments."

The operation took 11 days and crew said that finding the drug traffickers in their patrol area was like finding a needle in a haystack.

11 people have been arrested so far in connection with the bust.