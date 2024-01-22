Watch: 50ft ‘narco sub’ carrying £21m of cocaine seized by Colombian navy

A "narco-sub" carrying what officials estimated to be £21m worth of cocaine has been seized by the Colombian navy.

The semi-submersible was carrying nearly 800kg of the drug before it was captured in the Pacific Ocean.

Navy officials said the watercraft was thought to be making its way to the US or Europe.

Some packages on board featured a scorpion symbol while others were marked as "Winnie" or "Carnal".

Three people on board the 50-foot submersible, the first the Colombian navy has seized this year, were arrested.