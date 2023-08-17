A quick-thinking police officer jumped into action to save a one-month-old baby who was unconscious in Arapahoe County, Colorado, on Sunday (13 August).

Deputy Nicholas Pacheco responded to an emergency call from baby Carlos’s parents, who said he was not breathing.

The officer noticed the infant was blue in colour and quickly began CPR and back thrusts.

The baby responded and coughed up a “white substance” before gasping for air and crying.

Carlos was taken to hospital for evaluation.

“We are pleased to report baby Carlos is now back home and doing fine,” Arapahoe Sheriff said.