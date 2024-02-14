Gang smash car into vape shop and make off with goods in dramatic robbery

CCTV captures the moment a gang smashed a car into a vape shop before making off with goods in Colorado.

Authorities in Wheat Ridge are appealing for information after the incident.

“Early Wednesday morning, 7 February, three suspects took a dark blue Hyundai sedan and smashed it into a vape shop,” Wheat Ridge Police Department wrote, sharing the video on social media.

“Surveillance from the scene and cell phone video from a witness shows two male suspects shuffling dozens of items from the store into the trunk, as the getaway driver adjusts the car.

“It takes the suspects less than five minutes to grab everything, and leave.”