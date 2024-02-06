Driver clinging onto car window dragged onto road while trying to stop theft

A driver clung to her car’s window as a thief drove off with her vehicle at a petrol station in Bristol, Connecticut on Sunday, 4 February.

Police said the incident occurred at the Valero gas station in the 200 block of Pine Street.

Footage shows a woman walking away from her car at the petrol station, before a suspect pulls up in second car.

The suspect then enters her vehicle and attempts to drive off while the woman clings to the window and is dragged onto a roadway.

The condition of the woman was not immediately confirmed.