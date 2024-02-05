CCTV of Constance Marten allegedly buying snacks at petrol station shown to jury

Jurors in the trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were shown CCTV footage allegedly showing Marten buying snacks at a Texaco petrol station on 12 January 2023.

The pair are on trial accused of the gross negligence manslaughter of their daughter Victoria.

They were arrested in East Sussex on 27 February last year and, days later, Victoria’s body was found in a Lidl supermarket bag covered in rubbish in a disused shed.

The trial at the Old Bailey continues.