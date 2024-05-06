CoppaFeel! founder and breast cancer campaigner, Kris Hallenga, has died at the age of 38, the charity has confirmed.

Since being diagnosed with secondary breast cancer at 23, she’s dedicated her life to teaching the public to check themselves, and learn to live every day to the max.

In 2023, she held her own ‘living funeral’ with a huge celebrity-filled party at Truro Cathedral, complete with ‘You Only Die Once (YODO)’ theme.

“Kris was the biggest promoter of being ‘alive to do those things’. She approached life in a wildly creative, fun and fearless way, and showed us that it is possible to live life to the full with cancer”, the charity said in a statement.