Watch: Trump reacts to news of Prince Harry attending coronation

Donald Trump has expressed his “surprise” at the Duke of Sussex attending King Charles III’s coronation, suggesting Harry has “said some terrible things”.

The former US president spoke to Nigel Farage in an interview aired on GB News on Wednesday evening (3 May).

“I was actually surprised that Harry was invited to be honest,” Mr Trump said.

“I think it was very nice they invited him but I was a little surprised, he said some terrible things... and the book, to me, it was horrible.”

