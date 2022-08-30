Boris Johnson has urged the UK public to keep a sense of “hope and perspective” over the “tough” months ahead.

“What we’ve got to do, is get through the tough months ... It is going to be tough through to next year, and that’s because of Putin’s war in Ukraine,” the prime minister said, adding that hiking gas prices are the result of the invasion.

Johnson said the “crucial thing” is that the government has a “long-term British energy security strategy” involving more nuclear infrastructure and “absolutely shedloads of wind power.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.