Doctor Hilary Jones issues Covid warning as cases rise across UK

People are being urged to get their booster Covid jab as cases continue to rise across the UK.

Doctor Hilary Jones has urged those who are aged 65 and over and those who are immunosuppressed to get their booster jabs this winter.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Monday (4 December), Dr Jones said: “Covid is still sending people to hospital.

“If you are in the vulnerable groups, it really makes sense to get protection, it is the best protection.

“More than 10,000 people died last winter from covid and 14,000 from flu, it makes sense to get them both done.”