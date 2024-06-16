Home secretary calls for ‘urgent explanation’ after police stop cow with car

Home secretary James Cleverly has demanded a “full, urgent explanation”, after a Surrey Police car was filmed deliberately ramming into a cow that had escaped onto a road.

They say they’d received “hundreds” of calls in Staines-upon-Thames on Friday evening (14 June), and took the decision to stop the cow by hitting it. The animal is now being treated by vets.

“I can think of no reasonable need for this action”, Cleverly wrote on X.

“It appears to be unnecessarily heavy handed.”