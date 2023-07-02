Axe-wielding robbers steal boxes of cash after attacking delivery drivers

A group of axe-wielding masked robbers have been caught on CCTV snatching boxes of money from cash in transit drivers in Greater Manchester.

The gang carried out a series of armed robberies, with police identifying them by their mode of operation - they would attack the guard with an axe and attempt to cover their tracks by hiring rental cars and wearing balaclavas.

Police identified Paul Dunn, of Hulme, Nathan Kennedy, from Trafford, and Liam McCloy, from Tameside, after money was deposited into Dunn’s and Kennedy’s bank account.

The three were handed sentences between six and 14 years.