Son puts on dead mother’s voice to con £56,000 from grieving father

A son put on his dead mother’s voice to call a bank and defraud his grieving father out of his life savings.

Daniel Cuthbert, formerly of Warwick Avenue, Stanion, Northamptonshire, called a bank and put on a female voice to make payments to his own account.

The 42-year-old transferred up to £56,000 into his own bank account over a period of 14 months in 2017-2018 by pretending to be both his father and mother.

One payment was his father’s entire redundancy payout.

Cuthbert was jailed for two years after admitting fraud by false representation.