Moment driver rams police car before leading officers on 130mph chase

Dashcam footage captures the moment a driver rammed into a police car, before fleeing the scene and reaching speeds of up to 130mph in Yorkshire.

Mikey Lee Neasham, of Wenham Road, ignored officers' instructions to stop, speeding away into a village cul-de-sac before realising he was cornered and repeatedly smashing into a patrol car on 30 January.

The 27-year-old then took off, reaching speeds of up to 130mph along the A19 through Skelton.

Neasham pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and criminal damage to a police car at York Crown Court on 30 June.

He was sentenced to 17 months' imprisonment for dangerous driving.