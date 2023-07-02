Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:40
Moment driver rams police car before leading officers on 130mph chase
Dashcam footage captures the moment a driver rammed into a police car, before fleeing the scene and reaching speeds of up to 130mph in Yorkshire.
Mikey Lee Neasham, of Wenham Road, ignored officers' instructions to stop, speeding away into a village cul-de-sac before realising he was cornered and repeatedly smashing into a patrol car on 30 January.
The 27-year-old then took off, reaching speeds of up to 130mph along the A19 through Skelton.
Neasham pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and criminal damage to a police car at York Crown Court on 30 June.
He was sentenced to 17 months' imprisonment for dangerous driving.
Up next
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
01:45
Aspartame: What effects do carcinogens have on your body?
00:32
Video shows police interacting with Paris teen in fatal traffic stop
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
02:36
The hidden power of female rage in writing for Caroline O’Donoghue
01:39
Why it’s so easy to obsess over Taylor Swift
49:55
Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’
01:04
Why The Picture of Dorian Gray is ‘casually bisexual’
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
00:31
Novak Djokovic reacts to being ‘greatest male player of all time’
00:28
Liverpool share first view from very top of new Anfield Road stand
00:40
James Maddison shares first message to Spurs fans after joining club
01:06
Moment Just Stop Oil throw paint on Lord’s pitch during Ashes Test
00:22
Student rips Just Stop Oil banners as group marches in east London
00:31
Texas tornado captured crossing through Perryton by locals
01:10
People in India evacuate ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy landfall
01:03
Denise Welch reveals way son Matty Healy would ‘terrorise’ her
01:01
Henry Cavill attends premiere of The Witcher after announcing exit
00:51
White Lotus star reveals season 3 is delayed due to writers’ strikes
01:29
Julian Sands: A look back at his career highlights
00:21
Pulp return to London’s Finsbury Park for first time in 25 years
01:00
BBC presenter interviews Canadian minister with same name as her
00:51
Watch: 5ft-long alligator captured after breaking into home
00:42
Flying Scotsman marks 100th anniversary by returning home to Doncaster
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09