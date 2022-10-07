‘Of course I’m sorry’: Nadhim Zahawi apologises for mini-budget turmoil

Nadhim Zahawi has apololgised for the government’s mini-budget which sparked economic turmoil.

The pound plummeted in value against the dollar after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced the scrapping of the 45p tax rate for high earners - a policy which was later reversed in an extraordinary U-turn.

“Of course I’m sorry, absolutely,” the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said.

“By the way there’s nothing wrong with saying ‘I get it, I’ve listened, and I’ve acted, and 95% of what I want to do I’m going to deliver, and I’ll drop the 5%’.”

Sign up for our newsletters.