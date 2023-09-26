Moment Molotov cocktails launched at Cuban embassy in Washington DC caught on CCTV

The moment two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington DC on Sunday (24 September) has been captured on CCTV.

Secret Service officers were called around 8pm to respond to the attack on a busy street in the Adams-Morgan section of the city.

There was no significant damage and no one was injured, spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Monday.

Molotov cocktails are a type of crude grenade made from a bottle filled with flammable liquid and a wick that’s lit just before it’s thrown.

In 2020, a Cuban man who sought asylum in the US opened fire with an AK-47 at the Cuban Embassy, spraying the front of the building with nearly three dozen rounds.