Aerial footage shows devastating aftermath of Cyclone Chido as thousands feared dead

Aerial footage shows the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Chido as thousands of people are feared dead.

Cyclone Chido swept through the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean on Saturday (14 December).

The tropical cyclone blew through the southeastern Indian Ocean, also affecting the nearby islands of Comoros and Madagascar.

In some parts, entire neighborhoods were flattened, while residents reported many trees had been uprooted and boats had been flipped or sunk.

Chido brought winds in excess of 220 kph (136 mph), according to the French weather service, making it a category 4 cyclone, the second strongest on the scale.