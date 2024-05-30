A nine-year-old girl critically injured in a shooting in east London was an “innocent victim of gun crime”, police confirmed.

Three men, aged 26, 37 and 42, were also injured when a firearm was discharged from a motorbike near a restaurant in Hackney, east London, on Wednesday evening (29 May), the Metropolitan Police said.

The child, who was inside the restaurant having dinner with her family, is fighting for her life in hospital, Chief Superintendent James Conway said during a media briefing near the scene on Thursday afternoon.

The three men, who were sitting outside the restaurant, were taken to hospital for treatment where their conditions are stable, although one potentially faces life-changing injuries.