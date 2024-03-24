Richard Taylor: Father of murdered schoolboy Damilola dies aged 75

The father of Damilola Taylor, who has campaigned tirelessly for years, Richard Taylor, has died at the age of 75.

In 2000, then-10-year-old Damilola was stabbed in the leg and left to die on his way home from school. Mr Taylor has since dedicated his work to ending knife crime, and improving the lives of disadvantaged young people.

A statement from his family read: “It is with a heavy heart that the family announce the death of our beloved father, grandfather and uncle, Mr Richard Adeyemi Taylor OBE, who sadly passed away in the early hours of Saturday March 23 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.”