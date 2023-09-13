Pennsylvania police take group photo with captured fugitive Danelo Cavalcante

Pennsylvania police posed for a group photograph with Danelo Cavalcante after the fugitive was captured following his escape from prison.

The convicted killer had been on the run for almost two weeks after escaping Chester County Prison days after he was sentenced to life for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 33, to death.

Addressing the photograph, Lt Col George Bivens of Pennsylvania State Police said: "Those men and women worked amazingly hard through some very trying circumstances. I'm not bothered at all by the fact that they took a photograph with him in custody."