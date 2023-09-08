Watch: Helicopters circle Richmond Park as search for Daniel Abed Khalife continues

Police helicopters are scouring Richmond Park in south-west London as the search for terror suspect Daniel Khalife continues.

The 21-year-old is accused of trying to spy for an enemy state, understood to be Iran, and plotting a fake bomb hoax.

Two police helicopters were seen over the park - one of the biggest in the capital - during the night. The park is located 2.8 miles (4.6km) from Wandsworth prison, where Khalife escaped from on Wednesday.

He is believed to have clung to the underside of a delivery lorry to make his escape.