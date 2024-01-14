David Cameron refuses to say how much he was paid by Greensill Capital

Foreign secretary David Cameron has refused to disclose how much he was paid by Greensill Capital for work undertaken when he stepped away from politics.

Documents seen by the BBC suggest the former prime minister allegedly received a sum of around £10 million, however, Cameron says he was a 'private citizen' during the work, and has the right to keep it under wraps.

"That isn't true", he claimed of the figure during an appearance on Laura Kuenssberg’s show, and admits he's given up his 'other roles' since rejoining government.

"I've given all the information to the person responsible for registering a minister's interests."