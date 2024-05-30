Watch ‘dine and dash’ couple’s reaction as police make house arrest

Police bodycam footage shows the moment a married couple who committed “dine and dash” offences with unpaid bills totalling £1,168.10 being arrested.

Swansea Crown Court heard Bernard McDonagh, 41, and Ann McDonagh, 39, noth of Sandfields, Port Talbot, used more than 40 aliases and 18 dates of birth between them to dishonestly obtain food and drink.

They ordered three-course meals for themselves and their family, including T-bone steaks and desserts, with some sent back uneaten.

The pair pleaded guilty to five joint charges of fraud.

Ann also admitted four counts of shoplifting, including at designer store Tommy Hilfiger, taking items worth £1,017.60.

She was sentenced to 12 months in prison and Bernard to eight month.