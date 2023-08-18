Footage appears to show dirt bike riders harassing police after driving dangerously through busy streets in Melbourne, Australia.

Officers were confronted by the group of 15 bikers on 29 July, with dashcam video from the highway patrol vehicle allegedly showing them doing wheelies and riding at high speeds.

Police can then be seen arresting a rider who fell off his bike in a residential area, while others circle the officers on their bikes.

Victoria Police are now on the hunt for the other riders.

“The group of riders came back and circled police, riding on the wrong side of the road while spraying dirt and rocks on both officers and the police vehicle,” the force tweeted.