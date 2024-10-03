Disqualified motorist drives home from court - and gives police a ridiculous excuse

A disqualified motorist drove home from court - and gave police a ridiculous reason for doing so.

Steven Luck, 39, from Darlington, was banned from driving for 28 months and handed fines at Peterlee Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (1 October) for drink driving.

Following his disqualification, Luck was seen getting into his car outside court to travel home.

Luck was followed by officers. This video shows him telling officers: “I didn’t know it starts straight away, does it?”

Within 30 minutes of leaving court he was back in police custody.

Luck was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and a further 12-month driving ban.