Dog hit by train lays on tracks injured for three days before incredible rescue

This is the moment a dog is rescued from a train track in Oklahoma, where the animal lay for three days after being hit by a train.

Mike Howell, a train engineer, initially believed he had fatally struck the dog with his train, only to discover later that the canine had endured a previous injury, including a broken leg and the loss of one eye.

Despite his injuries, the resilient pup lay on the tracks for three days until Howell spotted him again on 27 March and called the police.

The dog received the necessary medical attention and was joyously reunited with his owners.