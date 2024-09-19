Donald Trump boasts he is ‘greater than Elvis’

Donald Trump claimed he is “greater” than Elvis Presley as he boasted about drawing crowds during a rally in Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday 18 September.

The Republican nominee has been mocked in recent weeks by rival Kamala Harris and her campaign, with Barack Obama claiming he is “obsessed” with the size of his crowds in a recent advert.

During a speech on Wednesday, Mr Trump once again discussed the topic.

“Nobody can draw crowds like me... I’m the greatest of all time,” he told cheering supporters.

“Maybe greater even than Elvis. Elvis had a guitar, I don’t have a guitar. I don’t have the privilege of a guitar.”