The View panel compare Trump to a pumpkin as Whoopi Goldberg fall-out continues

The View panel compared Donald Trump to a pumpkin following a make-up blunder as the fall-out between the former US president and host Whoopi Goldberg continues.

Discussing Trump’s refusal to release his medical records, The View panel member Ana Navarro pulled up a picture of him on Monday’s show (14 October) along with a make-up sponge.

Ms Navarro said: “I know it’s pumpkin spice season, but I want to show the Trump campaign that this is up a make-up sponge, you use it to blend.

“The biggest border control problem Trump has is between his real skin and his make-up skin.”

Ms Goldberg referenced Trump calling Kamala Harris a derogatory name.

She added: “I thought we were supposed to be getting away from this. This guy, when he says we need to get away from it, it means there is more coming.”