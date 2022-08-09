Aerial footage captures the flashing lights of law enforcement vehicles surrounding Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate during a raid by the FBI.

Teams searched the former US president’s residence as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida estate.

According to AP, Trump said agents opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid”, likening it to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

