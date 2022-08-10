Donald Trump supporters say FBI raid was a 'witch hunt'

An FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, was a “witch hunt”, supporters of the former president have said.

Approximately 10 boxes of material were seized from Trump’s home on 8 August, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Agents conducted the search as part of a Justice Department investigation into how Trump handled sensitive documents at the end of his administration.

“We have a witch hunt just like we had with the Russian [collusion],” one supporter said.

