Donald Trump stood outside the gates of his Mar-A-Lago estate on Friday evening to launch a rambling defence of his family organization after it was fined over $350 for illegal business dealings.

Judge Engoron, who had been the subject of sustained attacks by the former president, handed down the judgement on 15 February, four years after the New York Attorney General (AG) began her investigation.

Standing outside his Florida home, Trump repeated false claims of “election interference” and even made the strange claim that people would “move out of New York state” once they heard the news.

AG Letitia James said Mr Trump was “finally facing accountability for his lying, cheating, and staggering fraud. Because no matter how big, rich, or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law.”