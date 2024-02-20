Fox News presenter rants at Trump’s ‘infuriating’ place in presidential ranking list

A Fox News host and former White House press secretary said she found a new poll placing Donald Trump

last in a ranking of all US presidents “infuriating in so many ways”.

The “Presidential Greatness Project” survey asked academics to rank each of the 45 people who have served as president.

Kayleigh McEnany, who served as press secretary from 2020 to 2021 under the Trump administration, criticised the survey’s respondents as “ivory-tower elites who in no way represent the view of the American people.”