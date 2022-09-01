Donald Trump’s lawyer says he ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted the former president “frequently” entertained guests in his residential office top secret papers were found.

Speaking to Fox News, Alina Habba said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”

Trump has claimed that the photograph of the scene released by the Justice Department is staged.

