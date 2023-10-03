Donald Trump arrives for second day of fraud trial at Manhattan court

Donald Trump arrived at a court in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, 3 October, for the second day of his civil fraud trial.

In the trial, a judge will determine what penalties the former president will face over fraudulent business activities.

On Monday, a team with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that Mr Trump, his adult sons, and chief associates defrauded banks and insurers by overvaluing properties by billions of dollars to fraudulently obtain benefits based on his grossly exaggerated net worth and assets.

Before entering the court on Monday, Mr Trump spoke to reporters to proclaim his innocence.