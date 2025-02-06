Trump's top diplomat contradicts president's US Gaza takeover claim

Donald Trump's top diplomat appeared to offer a different perspective from the president's claim that the US would take over Gaza.

On Wednesday (5 February) Marco Rubio walked back the idea that the Republican wants the permanent relocation of Palestinians from the territory, claiming that Mr Trump instead had offered the US to "clean the place up from all the destruction that’s on the ground, clean it up of all these unexploded munitions" which would mean Palestinians "will not be able to live there while you have crews coming [in]."

It came after Mr Trump's comments on Tuesday sparked a fierce global backlash.