Donald Trump Jr explains Godfather references from Jan 6 texts during hearing

Donald Trump Jr explained Godfather references he text to the former White House chief of staff during the January 6 riots at a hearing on July 21.

The former president’s son texted Mark Meadows that he had to “go to the mattresses” to ensure his father would condemn the riot.

In the context of Mario Puzo’s novel, the phrase means to prepare for a lengthy war.

Testimony footage shows Trump Jr saying that “go to the mattresses” is “just a reference for going all in. I think it is a Godfather reference”.

