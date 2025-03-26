Trump pins blame for Signal group chat leak on ‘lower level’ employee

Donald Trump has blamed a ‘lower-level’ employee working under his National Security Advisor, Michael Waltz, for the Signal group chat security blunder.

It emerged on Monday (24 March) that a journalist had been mistakenly added to a group text involving senior administration officials, reportedly discussing a highly sensitive operation aimed at targeting Houthi positions in Yemen over a group text.

Following a TV appearance by Waltz, who took “full responsibility”, Trump shifted the blame in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday evening.

“Somebody who worked for Mike Waltz at a lower level must have had Goldberg's number or contacted him through the app, and somehow this guy ended up on the call,” he said.