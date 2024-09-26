Donald Trump bizarrely claims migrants have phone app direct to Kamala Harris

Donald Trump bizarrely claimed migrants have a phone app direct to Kamala Harris during a speech at Trump Towers on Thursday (26 September).

In his conspiracy-laden remarks to the press at Trump Tower, the former president sought to blame the Biden administration for the migrant crisis.

Trump claimed: “In addition through her phone app, something totally new now, it’s a phone app for migrants, where migrants call in.

“She’s allowed them to press a button and schedule an appointment to be released into the interior of our county.”