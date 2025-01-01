Donald Trump makes president pledge to ‘special’ people at New Year’s Eve party

Donald Trump made a presidential pledge to the “special” people at his New Year’s Eve party.

The President-elect addressed the crowd at his New Year celebration at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday (31 December), as he thanked his family, including wife Melania, for all their support.

Over 300 guests are said to have attended the party, including Elon Musk and Bettina Anderson, the latter being Donald Trump Jr’s new girlfriend.

In his address, Trump said: “I am going to do a great job as president and make our country better than ever before.”

The President-elect described the crowd as “very, very special people” and “tremendous friends”.