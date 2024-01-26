Trump tells Haley donors they ‘will not be welcome in MAGA camp’

Donald Trump issued a warning to Nikki Haley donors, saying that anyone giving money to her campaign would be "permanently banned from the Maga camp”.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday (24 January), the former president said: “Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the Maga camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”.

In response, Ms Haley announced that she is now selling T-shirts with “Barred. Permanently.” emblazoned across them.

"I will not be intimidated," she said.