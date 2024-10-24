Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:17
‘Donald Trump’ sent to nursing home in new Eric Swalwell video
A new video from Democrat Eric Swalwell's campaign depicted Donald Trump as an elderly relative whose family sends him to a nursing home.
In the clip, an actor playing the former president references notable claims the Republican nominee has made, including his "eating cats and dogs" comments, as he interacts with family members.
The fictional Mr Trump is then taken to a nursing home named “A Place For Trump" where he “can enjoy the things he loves, like eating cheeseburgers and rage-posting at 3am."
A voiceover then says: "Let’s vote to put him in A Place For Trump, because we all know he belongs in a home, just not this one,” as a photo of the White House appears.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
01:02
Geordie Greig announces Brick by Brick Campaign’s new target
06:10
TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
05:52
The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:19
Chris Hoy makes first TV appearance since revealing terminal cancer
01:45
Serena Williams reveals grapefruit-sized cyst removed from her neck
00:51
Thomas Tuchel on whether or not he will sing English national anthem
01:08
Harry Redknapp disappointed at England’s decision to appoint Tuchel
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:30
Can you spot every legendary singer in this backstage jam session?
02:11
Ant Middleton recalls Liam Payne’s heartbreaking mental health advice
00:51
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick on his most awkward moment treating a dog
01:45
BBC presenter John Stapleton makes ‘frustrating’ Parkinson’s admission
01:17
‘Donald Trump’ sent to nursing home in new Eric Swalwell video
00:30
Can you spot every legendary singer in this backstage jam session?
00:42
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on ‘waves of grief’ after children leave home
01:50