‘Donald Trump’ sent to nursing home in new Eric Swalwell video

A new video from Democrat Eric Swalwell's campaign depicted Donald Trump as an elderly relative whose family sends him to a nursing home.

In the clip, an actor playing the former president references notable claims the Republican nominee has made, including his "eating cats and dogs" comments, as he interacts with family members.

The fictional Mr Trump is then taken to a nursing home named “A Place For Trump" where he “can enjoy the things he loves, like eating cheeseburgers and rage-posting at 3am."

A voiceover then says: "Let’s vote to put him in A Place For Trump, because we all know he belongs in a home, just not this one,” as a photo of the White House appears.