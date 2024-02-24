Trump praises MTG and claims she is ‘very respected in Congress’

Donald Trump praised Marjorie Taylor Greene during a rally in South Carolina on Friday (23 February), describing the controversial US Representative as a “good person”.

“She has been with me for so long, in good times and bad,” the former president said.

“If times are good, she will call me up twice. She is a fantastic person, a very smart person and very respected in Congress.”

Mr Trump went on to claim that “a lot of people don’t know how respected” MTG is.