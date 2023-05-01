Donald Trump told reporters it was 'great to be home' as he touched down in Aberdeen this morning (1 May), to open another golf course alongside his son, Eric.

The former president was met by pipers, a red carpet, and a 10-vehicle motorcade, as he made it known that his 'mother was from Scotland'.

Along with his son, the pair were travelling to the Menie estate nearby to cut the ribbon.

Following the Scottish trip, Trump will head to his golf course at Doonbeg, on Ireland’s west coast.

