The IRS failed to conduct mandatory audits on Donald Trump during his first two years in The White House.

That's according to the House Ways and Means Committee, which says revenue did not follow its own guidance.

It is mandatory to audit sitting presents, but while Trump filled his taxes for the previous two years in 2017, the IRS did not start to audit the returns until 2019.

According to the committee, the IRS began their audit on the same day the panel requested access to Trump's taxes and related audits.

