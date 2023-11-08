Ivanka Trump arrived at court to take the stand in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial on Wednesday 8 November.

Protesters chanted “crime family” as the former US president’s daughter entered the building in New York.

She has become the fourth member of the family to take the stand after her father’s chaotic appearance on Monday, and the testimony of her brothers Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump last week.

The former president’s oldest daughter walked briskly into court on Wednesday morning in a dark suit and smiled as she entered a third-floor courtroom.