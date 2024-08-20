Donald Trump rambles about wokeness during speech on 'law and order'

Donald Trump delivered a rambling speech in Wisconsin on Tuesday, 20 August, in which he claimed “World War Three” is “very close.”

The former president was due to deliver remarks on “law and order” at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Howell.

He claimed that “the Marxist left has waged a vicious war on law enforcement” and “taken away the dignity and spirit” of police officers.

Later on in his speech, Mr Trump turned round to police officers standing behind him and asked them to promise they would “never be woke.”