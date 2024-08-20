Donald Trump rambles about wokeness during speech on 'law and order'

Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:37
War, weapons, and wokeness: Trump’s rambling, low energy speech on ‘law and order’
Donald Trump delivered a rambling speech in Wisconsin on Tuesday, 20 August, in which he claimed “World War Three” is “very close.”
The former president was due to deliver remarks on “law and order” at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Howell.
He claimed that “the Marxist left has waged a vicious war on law enforcement” and “taken away the dignity and spirit” of police officers.
Later on in his speech, Mr Trump turned round to police officers standing behind him and asked them to promise they would “never be woke.”
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:21
Vardy downs can of Red Bull before scoring on Premier League return
00:52
Rio Ferdinand slams Chelsea for ‘wild’ treatment of Raheem Sterling
00:16
Jude Bellingham scolds new teammate Kylian Mbappe: ‘Finish the attack’
01:02
Postecoglou insists player controversy won’t impact Leicester clash
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:08
Meghan addresses crowd in Spanish during Colombia visit
00:53
Lion cubs and penguins take part in annual weigh-in at London Zoo
00:32
Taylor Swift dancer falls during Wembley Stadium Eras Tour show
00:40
Bebe Rexha sobs on camera after being ‘threatened’ at airport
00:25
Taylor Swift’s ex sings along to Eras Tour hits at London show
00:45
Meghan gives Lilibet update after speaking Spanish to Colombia crowd
00:29
Robert De Niro celebrates 81st birthday by leaping off yacht
00:34
Rag’n’Bone Man joked ‘balance of baby elephant’ halted Olympic dreams
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32