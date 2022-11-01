Just Stop Oil activists attempt to scale Downing Street gates

Just Stop Oil activists attempted to scale the gates of Downing Street and block roads around Whitehall on Tuesday morning.

Footage shows members of the group first hopping over a barrier onto the pavement before one person tries to climb over the black gates to No 10 as armed police drag them away.

"This morning, 22 Just Stop Oil supporters swarmed towards the gates of Downing Street. A number of them attempted to scale the gates," the activists tweeted after the stunt, confirming that others had blocked surrounding roads.

